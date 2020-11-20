All the answers to the doubts about the new teleworking law

According to the National Institute of Statistics (INE), in 2019, only 4.8% of Spanish workers did their work from home. In 2020, the crisis caused by COVID-19 and mobility restrictions during the state of alarm triggered the introduction of telework and the consequent need for regulation in this regard.

For this reason, on October 13, Royal Decree-Law 28/2020 of September 22 entered into force, regulating remote work. A standard which has aroused a lot of interest and whose application generates many doubts among companies and workers.

Mutual Umivale organized a series of online conferences to unfold the legal text from a commercial, legal and preventive point of view. Some meetings included relevant speakers such as the Labor and Social Security Inspectorate of Madrid and Valencia, the Spanish Banking Association (AEB), Sagardoy Abogados, KPMG Abogados, GMR Management and Legal Services as well as Banco Santander and Valora Prevencin.

All the questions asked by the participants during these days and their answers by the speakers were gathered in a manual. A document that answers more than fifty questions on the prevention of occupational risks, expenses related to teleworking, travel, regulations and the validity of the royal decree-law.

Thus, the guide resolves doubts such as whether it is possible to work from anywhere or whether it should be the home of the worker, who bears the expenses related to the use of Wi-Fi or the phone bill. or how interruptions of the working day by family members are regulated. dependent. The manual also includes the voluntary nature of the rule and its exceptions, flexible hours, the right to digital disconnection or payment and compensation for expenses.

In addition, on Umivale’s YouTube channel, the conferences that the mutual has organized on Royal Decree-Law 28/2020 can be replayed. Likewise, those interested in attending the new conferences organized by the mutual insurance company can register for free on umivale.es, in the Events and Conferences section.

