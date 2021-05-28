All the female discovery team finds 100 million year old fossils – Whidbey Daily News

The special feature of the study was that it was the first female team of the Geological Survey of India (GSI).

Women’s ‘discovery team’, find 100 million year old fossils

In archaeological excavations, women are often represented by men. This month, however, the Meghalaya-based Geological Survey of India team discovered only 100 million years of fossils, but their discovery also included Meghalaya in the list of special states in the country. Learn how

This month, a team from Shillong-based geologist Bashisha Yegrai identified fossils of Sauropod dinosaur bones of the nearly 100 million-year-old Titansaurian origin in the western Khasi Hills region of Meghalaya. The special feature of the study was that it was the first female team of the Geological Survey of India (GSI).

According to Bashisha, this is the first record of sauropods found in the Meghalaya region. Basisha Yegrei, a member of the research team, said the discovery made Meghalaya the fifth state in the country to have dinosaur fossils.

Earlier, dinosaur fossils were also found in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh. “Our team’s discovery has attracted the attention of the world in the Khasi Hills, which is a matter of pride for us,” Basisha said.

