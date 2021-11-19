All the winners of the 2021 Latin Grammy night

The Latin music industry has had its big night in Las Vegas. The Academy presented the Latin Grammys on Thursday at the twenty-second edition of the gala, held at the MGM casino in Nevada. The list of the great winners is headed by the Cubans Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo and El Funky with their song Patria y vida, which became an anthem in protests on the island . Rubén Blades was another of the protagonists of the gala in which C. Tangana also gained relevance, who with his album El madrileño has made its way among Latin Americans as one of the most distinguished productions together with the composer Cristian Quirante, Alizzz. The Colombian Camilo and the Dominican Juan Luis Guerra also stood out with four medals each. Here is the complete list of the winners:

Salswing! , by Rubén Blades and the Roberto Delgado orchestra.

Homeland and life , from Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo, El Funky.

Maybe , by Caetano Veloso and Tom Veloso.

Juliana Velásquez.

Rich life , Édgar Barrera and Camilo.

Bichota , by Karol G.

The last tour of the world , by Bad Bunny.

My hands , by Camilo.

Privé , by Juan Luis Guerra.

Origin , by Juanes.

Six , by Mon Laferte.

Nominao , by C. Tangana.

Tattoo (remix), by Rauw Alejandro and Camilo, from the album Aphrodisiaco.

Ancestras , by Petrona Martínez.

Cramp , by Nathy Peluso.

The bright well , by Vicentico.

A new universe, Pepe de Lucía

Toquinho e Yamandu Costa, Bachianinha – (Live At Rio Montreux Jazz Festival), de Toquinho and Yamandu Costa.

Now 1 , by Vicentico.

Hong Kong , by C. Tangana and Andrés Calamaro. Composed by Alizzz, Andrés Calamaro, Jorge Drexler, Víctor Martínez and C. Tangana.

Tinto tango plays Piazzolla , by Tinto Tango.

Voyager , by Iván Melon Lewis.

Las locuras mías , by Silvestre Dangond.

It’s merengue, is there a problem? , by Sergio Vargas.

Cha cha chá: homage to the traditional , by Alain Pérez, Issac Delgado and Orquesta Aragón.

Brazil 305 , by Gloria Estefan.

Booker T , Bad Bunny and Marco Daniel Borrero.

God so wanted , composed by Camilo, David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Yasmil Marrufo and Ricardo Montaner. By Ricardo Montaner and Juan Luis Guerra.

Colleagues , by Gilberto Santa Rosa. Ana González, art director.

El Madrileño , by C. Tangana. Engineers: Orlando Aispuro Meneses, Daniel Alanís, Alizzz, Rafa Arcaute, Josdán Luis Cohimbra Acosta, Miguel De La Vega, Máximo Espinosa Rosell, Alex Ferrer, Luis Garcie, Billy Garedella, Patrick Liotard, Ed Maverick, Beto Mendonça, Jaime Navarro, Alberto Pérez, Nathan Phillips, Harto Rodríguez, Jason Staniulis & Federico Vindver, Delbert Bowers, Alex Ferrer, Jaycen Joshua, Nineteen 85, Lewis Pickett, Alex Psaroudakis and Raül Refree, Chris Athens.

Edgar Barrera for Bottle After Bottle (Christian Nodal & Gera); 100 Years (Carlos Rivera and Maluma; Back Pa ‘La Vuelta (Daddy Yankee and Marc Anthony); My Hands (Camilo); Pa Ti (Jennifer Lopez and Maluma); Little (Reik and Christian Nodal); # 7DJ (Maluma) and Rich life (Camilo).

An eternal love , by Marc Anthony. Director: Carlos Pérez.

Between sea and palmeras , by Juan Luis Guerra. Directed by Jean Guerra.

Latin American Classics, by Kristhyan Benitez and Jon Feidner .

Music from Cuba and Spain, Sierra: Sonata for guitar , by Roberto Sierra.

Tu Rockcito Filarmónico, by Tu Rockcito and the Medellín Philharmonic Orchestra.

Hopefully it rains coffee (private version) , by Juan Luis Guerra.

To my 80 ′ s , by Vicente Fernández.

We have fun achieving the impossible , by Grupo Firme.

Pa ‘the track and pa ‘l pisto, Vol. 2 , by El Plan.

Down here , by Cristian Nodal, Edgar Barrera and René Humberto Lau Ibarra.

Ancestras , by Petrona Martínez.

Now I saw myself , by Aroddy.

In the rancherón style , from Los dos carnales.

Flying high , by Palomo.

Lisboa , by Ana Caetano and Paulo Novaes.

Cor , by Anavitória.

Pink album , by A Cor Do Som.

Semper se pode sonhar, by Paulinho da Viola.

Canções d’além mar , by Zeca Baleiro.

Tempo de romance , by Chitãozinho and Xororó

Arraiá da veveta, by Ivete Sangalo.

Follow teu coração, by Anderson Freire.

