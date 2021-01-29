Allianz Seguros recognized as one of the best companies to work for in 2021

The Allianz Seguros group has received, for the fourth consecutive year, its Top Employer 2021 label, awarded by the Top Employers Institute. With this award, Allianz Seguros ranks among the best companies to work for.

“In such a complex year and with a large part of our employees working from home, it is a great pride to have again the Top Empoyer certification, in recognition of our relentless efforts to improve year after year our commitment and our commitment to the culture of meritocracy, equality, conciliation and well-being. General Manager of Human Resources, Legal and Compliance.

The Top Employer certificate attests that the company has passed a comprehensive analysis in which 600 “best practices” of human resources in different areas are assessed and audited.

Digitization and training

The culture of inclusive meritocracy seeks to create an environment in which employees are trained and professionally developed. To this end, the company offers several training programs in which, in 2020, a total of 1943 employees participated (91% of those actively trained), mainly focused on technical and digitization aspects (53%) were trained. in languages ​​(16%) and other skills.

In addition, to provide employees with the ability to continue to grow professionally and digitize from anywhere and anytime, the company is making a free LinkedIn Learning license available to all employees who want it. LinkedIn Learning is an online learning platform with over 10,000 video courses on business, technology, and creative topics.

Likewise, for the management group, Allianz Seguros has a leadership development program, Allianz Leadership Campus which, through various training actions and in the hands of business schools, prepares Allianz leaders to face the challenges. of the present and the future.

Conciliation, well-being and equality

In recent years, the company has accelerated the people-centered digitalization process with the benefits it brings. This was essential when all employees had to start working remotely due to the pandemic. Thanks to the previous work done, all employees were working from home and without a problem in less than 24 hours. Now, the majority of the workforce continues to telework, while the company is already defining the framework of the future, which will bet on hybrid solutions.

In addition, the importance for the company of the psychological dimension of health and quality of life at work is reflected in the Work Well program, the objective of which is to ensure the well-being of employees, which has was reinforced by new initiatives such as psychological assistance to employees and their families in the face of the emotional effects that the pandemic has on the population. In the same vein, the company is certified as a healthy company. In addition, it leads the ranking of healthy buildings in Spain by built area and is the first insurer to improve the well-being of its employees through the built environment, having obtained LEED Gold and WELL Gold certifications for its central buildings. from Madrid and Barcelona. .

On the other hand, Allianz is clearly committed to equality and diversity. It has its II Equality Plan and a Diversity and Equality Sponsor. Their commitment is such that the company has obtained several external recognitions in the field of equality in recent years. It has the distinction of equality in the company, granted by the Ministry of Equality. In addition, he is part of the REDI, Business Network for LGBTI Diversity and Inclusion, and the Diversity Charter, of the Diversity Foundation. All this is in addition to initiatives such as the Pride Network collaborative groups, a space that gives voice to all employees who wish to participate in the inclusion and visibility of the LGBTI community in the Allianz environment; or the NEO network (Network for Equal Opportunities), a diversity and inclusion initiative to focus on equal opportunities.

