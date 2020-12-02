allow families to come together even if there are perimeter limits

Madrid

Posted: Tuesday, December 1, 2020 10:56 PM

The Ministry of Health is finalizing its plan against the coronavirus for this Christmas, which it will propose this Wednesday to the autonomous communities and in which it proposes to allow families to regroup on the dates indicated although the perimeter confinements are maintained.

The government intends that this document – which is not yet closed, as LaSexta has learned – be based on consensus, in order to prevent 17 different strategies from coexisting with regard to the festivities, so that it continues to be negotiated with the autonomies.

In principle, however, the proposal that the executive will present to the Interterritorial Council contemplates that communities that wish to keep their perimeters closed, but allow people to go out to meet theirs on key Christmas dates.

In this regard, the first draft of the government plan for Christmas – to which LaSexta had access – already proposed that travel be allowed, both national and international, but on condition that it is “strictly necessary”.

Meetings up to 10 people

On the other hand, Health is now betting on expanding meetings to a maximum of 10 people, as most regional governments – among them, those of Madrid and Catalonia – have defended in recent days. This, despite the fact that in his original draft he recommended limiting family reunions during the holidays to six people.

In contrast, Castilla y León subscribes to a stricter restriction, which, with a cumulative incidence of over 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, favors keeping meetings limited to a maximum of six people at Christmas.

A long curfew, on the table

On the other hand, the project that Health dealt with a week ago included the recommendation to postpone the start of the curfew until 1 a.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

One possibility is to relax the calendar of restrictions on night mobility on the most important days, when the majority of the Autonomous Communities coincide, although some, like Madrid, want to go a little further and start at 1:30. in the morning.