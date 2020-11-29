allows hotels and small businesses to open until 6:00 p.m.

Posted: Sunday November 29, 2020 1:31 PM

La Junta de Andalucía has decided to ease the restrictions in force in the province of Granada to stop the advance of the coronavirus pandemic and will allow non-essential activities such as small businesses, hotels and restaurants from 12 a.m. on Monday, November 30, until 6:00 p.m. in the 174 municipalities of the province, which is equivalent to the level of restrictions in force in the rest of the community.

This was announced by the chairman of the board, Juanma Moreno, during a press conference after having chaired in Granada the meeting of the territorial committee for high impact public health alerts to analyze the evolution of the pandemic of Covid-19 in the province. The province of Granada has maintained the closure of all non-essential activities throughout the day since November 10, with the exception of the 43 municipalities of the southern district of Granada, where since Tuesday 24 they are allowed until 6 p.m. what also It will be authorized in the rest of the province – capital of Granada, metropolitan area and northeast district of Granada – from this midnight.

Moreno recalled that the province of Granada became the Spanish province with the highest incidence rate during the second wave of the pandemic with a peak of 1,280 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days on November 3, which was reduced thanks to the “strong measures” adopted by the Council and the “collective effort and sacrifice” of the citizens of Grenada, reducing the incidence to 444 cases, which represents a decrease of 65%, and reducing the number of hospitalized , which went from 888 to 488 on Sunday.

Moreno recalled that the province of Granada maintains the rest of the limitations in force in Andalusia, the curfew between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. and the closure of the perimeter of all municipalities, which are at alert level 4 grade 1, “a worrying circumstance before which we can not relax ”, since she warned that everything that was put forward can be lost in 14 days.