allows you to open shopping malls with a capacity of 30% and move around the same region

Updated: Saturday, December 12, 2020 2:26 PM

Published on: 12.12.2020 09:58

Shopping centers in Catalonia will reopen from next Monday, with a capacity of 30%, and from next weekend mobility will be allowed in the same region, as approved by the Procicat in a meeting held this Saturday . . In addition, the extension of the maximum capacity to 1000 spectators in theaters, cinemas and auditoriums has been approved, although it will not apply for the moment to concert halls, as specified by the Deputy Director of Civil Protection. of the Generalitat, Sergi Delgado.

In an interview with TV3, he pointed out that the extension to 1000 viewers, as long as 50% of the capacity is not exceeded, is only allowed in cultural, religious and civil ceremonies when they ensure good ventilation. and that the audience remains “static”. In addition, there must be prior registration of participants and guarantee systems to control capacity and mobility in these spaces.

Delgado explained that, for the moment, this “path” has been opened to expand the capacity of cultural and religious events through strengthened ventilation mechanisms – a prevention system in which Civil Protection has been working for months – with the idea of ​​”extending it then to other activities.” According to the director of civil protection, the strengthening of ventilation constitutes “a compensatory element” which makes it possible to “recover” certain activities, such as those in shopping centers.

The objective of the measures, which suppose a relaxation of the restrictions imposed in the second wave of the coronavirus despite the fact that the phase has not yet advanced, aims to swell the agglomerations detected in urban spaces – in particular shopping streets – and allow residents of small towns to access certain services on weekends.

The head of civil protection warned that the measures approved on Saturday “should not be understood as an improvement in epidemiological data”. According to Delgado, the evolution of the pandemic does not allow “to pass the stage”, since the data of the last two weeks suggest that Catalonia remains in a stable situation, “a plateau”, but it is “worrying” because the descent curve.

Catalonia recorded 1,977 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, 121 more than the day before, and 54 deaths from the disease, 26 more compared to Friday. In addition, 1,388 people are currently admitted to hospitals and 333 in intensive care.