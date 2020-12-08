Almeida accuses Sánchez of “rudeness” for “not wanting” to greet Casado

Published: Tuesday, December 8, 2020 11:57 PM

The national spokesperson of the POPULAR Party, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, accused the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, of “rudeness” towards the president of the PP and leader of the opposition, Pablo Casado. He claims that Sánchez did not greet Casado during an act for Constitution Day, and that it is “repeated and constant conduct over time”.

Almeida considers the small relationship between Sánchez and Casado “not good news for Madridistas”. “It’s a little sad, but who is to blame is indissoluble, it’s not an abstract issue,” he said in an interview with “Onda Cero”.

As the Madrid councilor recounted, Casado “called him a month and a half ago and has not returned his call”. Likewise, he stressed that on Constitution Day “he did not want to continue the line (of greeting) because the last one was Pablo Casado”.

“Pedro Sánchez has chosen his path, his path, his permanence in Moncloa and if for that he has to be rude, he does it,” said the politician, of what happened.

Martínez-Almeida also mentioned when he went to La Paz hospital “taking advantage of the absence of the president (Isabel Díaz Ayuso) and without notifying the president”.