Almeida and Andrea Levy say goodbye to ice skating 2020: “Frozen municipal version”

Posted: Wednesday, December 30, 2020 5:10 PM

Ice skating. This is how the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, and the City Council’s Culture delegate, Andrea Levy, dismissed 2020, who shared unusual images of the moment through their social networks.

“Frozen municipal version”, joked the first mayor of Madrid, with a photo in which he appears with skates, pushing Levy, mounted on a sled in the shape of a seal, on the ice rink installed at the headquarters of the Consistory.

“Let it goooo! Let it goooo!” Levy tweeted, alluding to the soundtrack to the famous Disney movie.

Almeida also shared a video in which he skates – laboriously – on the rink and is about to lose his balance and fall. “Fortunately, I have other skills,” quipped the PP’s national spokesperson.

Levy already shared a few days ago on Christmas Eve another video in which he appeared skating, which ended in a fall to the ground, as you can see here. “The important thing about falling is laughing at life and getting back up. Of course, the fall hurts… but as Almeida would say ‘few things seem to me’,” he wrote.

Precisely this Wednesday, the mayor took stock of last year and described 2020 as “a year to forget”, to be “full of sadness, pain, suffering in the city of Madrid”, very touched by the coronavirus, and thanked citizens “for the extraordinary effort” they have made this year.