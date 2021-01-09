Almeida foresees a possible closure of schools in Madrid on Monday and Tuesday

Publication: Saturday, January 9, 2021 11:08

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, attends laSexta when storm Filomena seriously affects the Spanish capital. Given the difficulties presented by the storm, Almeida argues that schools in Madrid could close Monday and Tuesday.

“I think it is quite reasonable that Monday or Tuesday there are no schools because ensuring the circulation of school buses will be very difficult,” said the mayor.

The popular leader says that student safety “would advise” to take this decision, which is the responsibility of the Community of Madrid. Almeida believes that this decision will be announced throughout the morning of this Saturday.

“We have acted on more than 16,000 kilometers from the city of Madrid, we have mobilized an operation of 4,000 people, more than five million salt, more than half a million liters of brine … but no city is not prepared for snowfall of more than 20 centimeters, ”he laments.