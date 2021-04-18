Almeida predicts “turning point” in national politics after 4M in Madrid

Publication: Sunday, April 18, 2021 10:41

The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, predicts that the elections in Madrid on May 4 will mean “a before and an after” not only at the regional level, but also at the national level, because he assures that it will be shown that of the reunification of the center-right can beat Pedro Sánchez “.

He also comments on the possibility that a victory for Ayuso means a “defeat” for Pablo Casado, which, according to him, would not lead to an internal crisis of the PP “in any case”. “Even in the event that Isabel Díaz Ayuso did not govern, the path would also be marked out in order to be able to defeat Pedro Sánchez,” he said.

Martínez-Almeida believes that, if the victory of the popular candidate takes place, the merit will be “of the politics of the PP”, embodied “better than anyone” by Isabel Díaz Ayuso. “Ayuso represents the political model of the PP better than anyone,” he insists.

Asked about the possibility that Ciudadanos will disappear if he does not obtain representation in the Madrid Assembly, Almeida admits that the Orange formation will be left in “a complicated electoral situation”.

Finally, he urges Vox to support an Ayuso government “if they are decisive” for it. “He will have to decide whether he wants the PP or the left to rule,” explains the mayor, who defines the party of Santiago Abascal, with Rocío Monasterio as candidate in the regional elections, as “populism”.