Almeida promises “not to remake a chickweed” with the government delegate in Madrid: “I turn the other cheek”

Posted: Wednesday June 09, 2021 5:25 PM

Not even a month ago, the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Alemida, and the government delegate in Madrid, Mercedes González, had a fight during the press conference. Now the two have returned to play Pimpinela in a moment, spending their turns speaking in the most ironic way possible during a media appearance.

“We are not going to remake a chickweed, I am at the headquarters of the Delegation, we have already given a sufficient spectacle”, explained the mayor of the capital, referring to the previous meeting. The government delegate in Madrid added: “As you can see, everyone learns from their mistakes.

Martínez-Almeida then chose to joke to settle the matter, and admitted with a laugh: “It’s that I turn the other cheek constantly. And he also underlined that, “apart from” their “differences”, it was perceived “a climate of cooperation and that there will be no more shows”.

The previous occasion, which had triggered the tense apparition, was the end of the state of alert, which the mayor of the capital criticized the Socialist for that each autonomy had “a different criterion”.

“Dear José Luis, I am a government delegate and I will defend the government whenever you strike it. And I remind you that you are here as the mayor of the capital,” González replied.