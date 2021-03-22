Almeida to close voter list of Ayuso’s candidacy for 4M elections

Updated: Monday, March 22, 2021 8:50 PM

Published on: 03/22/2021 20:48

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, announced on Monday that the mayor of the capital, José Luis Martínez Almeida, will close his electoral list for the May 4 elections and did not reveal to the rest of the people that they will integrate. he. This was assured to the press during a visit to the merchants of the district of Salamanca, accompanied by Almeida, who assured that it was an “honor” to close the electoral list.

“Today, I asked the mayor to close my electoral list, it would be an honor for the people of Madrid to elect him,” Ayuso assured. For his part, Almeida, thanked the confidence of his “partner” to accompany him to the Assembly in Madrid: “We cannot have a better partner and there is no better partner for the people of Madrid” , he added.

“We are going to turn to support it”, he assured, and underlined the government which led these two years despite “all the unjust attacks” and which served to make Madrid “the oasis it is right now “. However, Ayuso did not reveal the rest of the members of his electoral list and assured that if he announced more, the melon would be “open”, so he will communicate it in “the next few days”.