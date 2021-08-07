Almost 30% dropout in Spain: what solutions?

Almost 30% of school dropouts in Spain: what solutions?

Dropping out of university could be due to different factors, such as lack of orientation in institutes, i.e. not discovering what skills are available and what kind of studies or work can be done in the medium and middle. long term.

It is also a question of a bad conception of the academic plans of the university career, of the lack of follow-up of tutors or professors, but above all, of the lack of motivation, whether at the academic or personal level (interaction).

A study by the BBVA Foundation places the dropout rate at 27.4%, the public university being the highest rate against 19.8% in the private university.

This research claims that there are different reasons why students leave college prematurely:

– Lack of orientation and prior training of students

– Inadequate design of study plans

– Poor follow-up of students

– Poor academic performance of students due to lack of ability, effort or motivation.

Spain has high percentages of university entry for young people under 25, reaching 45.4% and only slightly below the OECD average (47.7%).

In contrast, graduation rates are 32.9%, well below the OECD average (38.5%) and significantly lower than entry rates. ”

These data make it possible to verify that dropping out or postponing university studies is a recent and alarming phenomenon.

What is going on with education?

Academic performance or lack of motivation in higher education is a problem of concern, especially because it has a great economic cost, that is, when a student falls behind in school, it can be synonymous with : pay either a reinforcement, or in the worst case pay another year.

Another thing that cannot be put aside is the time, maybe at some point the lost money can be recouped, but never the time, especially when most decide not to continue the race.

