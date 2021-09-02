Almost 50% of Spaniards say they could not continue their working day if they did not have help from loved ones

Conciliation: nearly 50% of Spaniards say they could not continue their working day if they did not have the help of their loved ones

According to the Fundacin Alares survey, on non-school days or days when minors are sick, 70% of families also turn to grandparents and grandmothers

BY RRHHD Digital, 2:45 p.m. – September 2, 2021



With telework or the office, work-family balance is always an open question. 71% of families look to grandparents to care for their children, according to a recent survey by Fundacin Alares. 49% of those questioned declared that they would not be able to continue their working day if they did not have the help of their elderly relatives in their daily life.

If in most families (51%) it is the grandparents and grandmothers in a couple who take care of the minors, there are still more feminized or masculinized tasks. Taking into account the cultural prejudices of grandparents and grandmothers, we find that grandmothers have food as their main task (32%), followed by cleaning, dressing and breakfast (25% ). However, grandparents mainly take care of the park and free time with (23%) and pick up and pick up minors from school (22%).

According to the Fundacin Alares survey, on days off or sick days for minors, 70% of families also turn to grandparents and grandmothers. Outside of work, 50% of families ask their grandparents to help them care for their children during leisure and leisure time.

Finally, 91% of those questioned appreciate the help provided by people aged between 7 and 10 years. According to Mar Aguilera, director of Fundacin Alares, the relationship between grandparents and their grandchildren is important so that “they feel useful and can pass on their personal stories and anecdotes, leaving aside the feeling of loneliness and improving their lives. cognitive performance ”. However, Aguilera cautions that it is necessary that there is no overload of tasks. “When we go from a one-off support to a permanent obligation, the overload is not at all positive and can worsen their health problems or lead to new ones,” he concludes.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

DRHNumeric