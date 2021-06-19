Almost 50% of the population in Spain has a dose of the coronavirus vaccine on

Update: Saturday, June 19, 2021 1:17 PM

Posted: 19.06.2021 13:15

Vaccination against the coronavirus in our country continues to progress at a steady pace. About 30% of the population is immune and almost 50% have a first dose.

Even if we should not let our guard down, the data invite optimism that the end of the pandemic is near. Hospitals all over Spain are resuming normal activities as we are below 800 intensive care patients, a situation that we have not had since August 28. The occupancy rate is 9%, placing the indices in the category considered “low risk”.