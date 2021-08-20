Almost 70% of Spaniards stress that telework has hindered the reconciliation of work, family and personal

57% of Spaniards believe that, during the pandemic, they lacked adequate resources to deal with educational problems, according to the survey “Pandemic, family and education” carried out by Educar es Todo, and in which they interviewed a total of 1,102 people.

The survey shows that the families in greatest difficulty are those made up of two children (47.91%) and children between six and twelve years old.

The research has made mothers and fathers reflect on the value of teaching activity, saying 64.92% that the Covid crisis has changed their conception of this work and 76.47% that they appreciate the work of teachers during this period. “The pandemic has helped us all to realize the importance of the teacher figure and face-to-face with him and his classmates,” said one of the participants in the survey.

67.74% admitted that their biggest conflict was managing their emotions, given the lack of time to devote to their children during working hours. In the same vein, 67.5% underline that telework has hindered the reconciliation of work, family and personal and led them to “juggle to do everything”, since, among other reasons, it lengthened the working day .

The lockdown has also implied an increase in the use of home technology, admitting 88.83% of those surveyed to perform the practice due to telecommuting and online classes, among other reasons. Despite this, 47.67% put barriers and conditions not to exceed the time of using electronic devices, 86.52% pointing out that the alternatives they practiced were activities such as playing games, cooking or watching. movies together.

There has been a great shift in the shifting of all the burden of education to the home. For this reason, respondents stress how necessary it is for children to have “psychological well-being” at home. The example of fathers and mothers and the “testimony of life that we give them” are what educates them the most, they stress.

To achieve this well-being, we have tried to make times of adversity times when we can bond more as a family. Thus, for 43% of families, confinement forged stronger bonds of union, against 47% who indicated that the pandemic caused moments of discussion, even if 26% knew how to manage them as a family.

Diverting attention from education, six in ten believe that young people have been unfairly criticized during the pandemic, describing the behavior of the “vast majority” as “exemplary.”

