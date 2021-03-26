Almost 70% of Spaniards suffer from back pain due to teleworking

The COVID-19 pandemic has favored teleworking and the digitization of the Spanish commercial fabric, with a notable change in work routines. And one of the consequences is on health: 63% of Spaniards suffer from back pain and 60% have vision problems, according to a study by Top Doctors. In addition, the report warns that 30% of muscle overloads in young patients turned into bone edema.

But the change of habits and routines derived from COVID-19 has more worrying consequences: a survey by the General College of Psychology of Spain concludes that after the second wave, 1 in 4 Spaniards show symptoms of moderate or severe depression .

In the same vein, the first mental health survey published by the CIS indicates that 51.9% of the population admit to feeling tired and having little energy: “at this time, several factors come together, health problems due to the impossibility of digital disconnection from teleworking “warns Deusto Salud, an online continuing education center specializing in health and well-being:” For this reason, it is essential to include moments for yourself, of rest or meditation in our daily life. “

Without going any further, Deusto Salud underlines the importance of the quality of sleep for our health. And is that 41.9% of Spaniards currently have sleep problems and 36% have reduced physical activity, which directly affects emotional well-being.

Mindfulness to reduce stress levels

Although stress is already one of the most common disorders in society, with the pandemic, this situation has worsened and 1 in 3 Spaniards have had problems reconciling personal and professional life, according to the General School of psychology of Spain. From Deusto Salud, they recommend the practice of mindfulness to deal with the psychological effects of this uncertain situation.

In fact, a study from the University of Lleida concludes that mindfulness produces a marked improvement in psychopathological and stress symptoms, especially in the face of feelings of burnout.

These benefits were more evident among professionals who were particularly stressed last year, such as health and medical personnel: “mindfulness combines structured, formal and informal interventions, based on special attention: focused on the present moment, on purpose, and without establishing value judgments, ”they say of Deusto Salud, who currently teaches the Superior Course of Mindfulness.

