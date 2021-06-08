Almost 80% of Spanish workers will be interested in receiving pay on demand

It is in our country that the possibility of receiving the salary or part of it before the end of the month is the most interesting, followed by Poland (74.5%) and Italy (69.7%)

According to a study by SD Worx, 75.8% of employees in Spain want to access their salary on demand. It is in our country that the possibility of receiving the salary or part of it before the end of the month is the most interesting, followed by Poland (74.5%) and Italy (69.7%) . In addition, a third of workers do not arrive at the end of the month, according to the OCU.

To tackle this problem, Devengo, a Spanish startup focused on worker benefits such as pay-on-demand, and Stratesys, a native digital hub between Europe and America, signed a collaboration agreement for offer the possibility of receiving this benefit to workers and companies, fast and optimized.

Thanks to this alliance, companies that decide to offer this service will be able to streamline and automate the payment processes of the companies with which they collaborate through the integration of payroll software, thus creating a certified integration model between SAP platforms. HCM and SAP Success. Factors with Accrual, to adapt to the needs of its employees, so that the company does not suffer any alteration in its administrative processes.

For Fernando Cabello-Astolfi, CEO and co-founder of Accrual, this agreement “not only gives us the ability to offer on-demand pay to more workers, but also allows us to add value to our businesses. clients by integrating with their payroll software. agile and efficient way ”.

For his part, Eduardo Quero, Managing Partner and Leader of the Peopleen Stratesys zone “at the present time, it is important to listen to workers and their needs. Thanks to this agreement, we will be able to optimize payment processes as much as possible, be able to offer rapid responses and thus increase their well-being and their productivity ”.

