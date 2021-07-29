Almost half of Spaniards are not satisfied with the support they receive from their business when working from home

The coronavirus crisis has brought significant new challenges to all employees around the world. Telecommuting has been the cause of the impact on the productivity of many professionals. In fact, more than two-fifths of them, or 42%, say their performance suffered from a lack of equipment or the right technology, according to new research from Epson.

This analysis shows the feasibility of professionals to adapt their work from home even after the coronavirus crisis, as well as their current conditions. The data provides some very interesting information: almost two-thirds of workers (60%) say that the lack of interaction with others has affected their productivity. Other factors cited by employees are the inability to perform certain tasks, cited by 45% of respondents, and general working conditions at home, cited by 44%.

Despite the challenges, there has been a positive development and almost three quarters, 73%, say they have adapted their workspace over time. However, 45% say that if no other change occurs, their motivation will decrease as they continue to work from home. if no other change occurs. The same proportion, 45%, say they are not satisfied with the support they receive from their business when they work from home.

Deborah Hawkins, director of Keypoint Intelligence’s Office, explains: “There is a clear link between a lack of technology and productivity when working from home. It’s good for those with the right outfit, but if you don’t have the right office equipment, productivity suffers. “

Perhaps as a result, there are a lot of people who demand more from their businesses. In fact, 38% of respondents say they need a new or improved chair, 35% want a better screen and more than a quarter, 26%, say they need a new printer. Finally, 37% indicate that they need more ink or toner, or that they are of better quality.

The study also shows that telecommuters continue to expect high standards from companies. 91% of those surveyed agree that if a business were to deliver new technology for their home workspace, it should be sustainable and environmentally friendly.

Scar Visua from Epson Ibrica states that “Telecommuting is now the norm for many people in Europe and will likely continue to be a practice after local lockdowns and the COVID-19 crisis. But it’s not so new anymore and motivation will wane unless companies invest ”.

“It is essential that companies listen to their staff and take action to improve working conditions at home where possible, considering the best work tools and offering them for their home use. The technology must be suitable for its intended use, energy efficient and with the lowest possible costs. Companies cannot rely on employee technology alone as a long-term solution if they hope to retain a motivated and productive workforce, ”concludes Visua.

Regardless of what happens with the easing of restrictions in some areas, telecommuting will be much more common than before. It is estimated that between 25% and 30% of employees will be working from home several days a week by the end of 2021. Therefore, the home office must evolve.

Relevant data:

34% of respondents turned off the microphone and camera during a meeting to do other things, such as going to the bathroom. 26% made a call in their underwear or pajamas. 27% didn’t bother to dress all day. 64% had important tasks or calls interrupted by the doorbell. 40% see their children as a distraction. 6% of those surveyed have worked on the car. 8% of those questioned worked in the field.

