Almost half of Spanish workers say work-life balance has not improved during the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the presence of teleworking in companies. But its impact on conciliation has been uneven. Thus, 42% of Spaniards say that the outbreak of the pandemic has not improved their work-life balance. Moreover, only three in ten perceive an improvement in the balance between their family and professional life. In addition, 64% even consider that they have less free time for themselves than a year ago.

These are some of the conclusions of the study, Radiography on Reconciliation of Work and Family in Spain 2021, carried out by Edenred, a global group of payment solutions for businesses, on the occasion of the celebration today hui of the National Day for the reconciliation of personal, family and work life and co-responsibility in taking care of family responsibilities.

In general, remote work is a help for parents. 62% say that working from home allows them to spend more time with their children. However, 54% of those surveyed consider that, even with this working model, they still do not have enough time to be with them. More than half of Spaniards would be ready, depending on the circumstances, to reduce their salary to spend more hours with their offspring and 36% would do so unconditionally.

97% are either very satisfied or fairly satisfied with kindergartens. This is very important, since 87% of the children of workers spend more than five hours a day in these centers.

No more teleworking at the end of the pandemic

The majority of workers, 62%, consider that their company facilitates work-family reconciliation. However, this does not translate into greater enjoyment of free time compared to the period before the outbreak of the pandemic.

Regarding teleworking, there are different opinions among respondents who say they want to continue teleworking. A third of them will sign up to continue to develop their full-time professional work from home when the pandemic is over. Almost another third would like to do it 50% and for 24% the ideal would be to work remotely for only a few days.

More stress and the same hours of sleep

Working from home did not reduce the stress of the Spaniards, on the contrary. 54% of them consider they feel more overwhelmed than a year ago, while 39% say they have the same level of stress as before the pandemic.

Teleworking has also failed to improve the quality of sleep, as half of those surveyed sleep the same hours as a year ago, while 38% get even less rest.

As for the future forecast, it looks like the situation will stay in the same line. Asked about the evolution of the merger, 72% of employees believe that it will remain the same. 22% think it will get worse and only 6% think it will get better.

For Manuel Asla, Director of Marketing and Communications at Edenred, “Teleworking has transformed working models and improved work-life balance for many people, mainly because it has saved them time. of movement and give them greater flexibility. However, as we see in our study, this is still not enough. Working from home is not the only solution. Companies must rethink their work strategies to meet the demands of employees and help them improve their work experience and especially their motivation. Organizations that facilitate, as much as possible, the balance between the personal and family life of their teams, will lead the market ”.

