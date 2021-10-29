alonso-ruizpalacios-performs-an-autopsy-on-the-mexican-police-(and-on-the-love-between-patrolmen)

In the first minutes of the new documentary by Mexican director Alonso Ruizpalacios, A police film , a woman pregnant screams because she is about to give birth in her apartment and an ambulance does not come for her. The neighbors have been waiting for hours and, desperate, they call the police to do something. Although an officer arrives at the scene, in the Industrial Colony of Mexico City, she also does not succeed in getting her institution to send the medical service. “Central, don’t be like that, the lady is very serious,” he begs by radiotelephone. But the plant does nothing, and the contractions have no patience in the face of such ineptitude. The officer, knowing that nothing more can be expected from her institution, decides to put on surgical gloves and improvise the delivery, cuts the umbilical cord with children’s scissors, and removes the placenta. “In the Academy we do not have first aid courses or knowledge of medicine,” admits later relieved Teresa Hernández Cañas, the officer. The girl was born, and in gratitude, the mother names her as the woman who received her. “I said ‘no, but I don’t even like my name, how are you going to disgrace her?” Teresa says laughing.

A police film , which Netflix will premiere on November 5 on the platform and which this Thursday hits some theaters in Mexico, is a tragic and comic documentary like that first scene, and strangely hybrid: mixes fiction and non-fiction in a particular way, and combines a love story with a complaint against police corruption. In the film we hear the voice of two officers who fell in love on a patrol, Teresa and her partner José de Jesús Rodríguez Hernández, alias Montoya, known as ‘the love patrol’. But on the screen we do not see them but we only hear their voices. Those we see are two actors, Mónica del Valle and Raúl Briones, representing the anecdotes told by the two lovers.

Ruizpalacios, director of successful fiction films such as Güeros and Museo , describes EL PAÍS this documentary as “an experiment” . “We weren’t sure if it was going to work,” he says. Ruizpalacios interviewed and recorded Teresa and Montoya at the end of 2018 and, while working on the script based on the recordings, He asked the two actors to enroll in police academies as students to understand the culture of the institution. “But the actors didn’t read the script until we were about to shoot the fictionalized part of the film,” says Ruizpalacios. “They entered the police academy without knowing the characters they were going to play.” Eventually he passed the script and audios to them. “But Raúl and Mónica didn’t meet Teresa and Montoya until the last moment,” says the director.

Alonso Ruizpalacios during the 68 at the Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin on 22 February 2018. Alexander Koerner (Getty Images )

In the audio heard in the documentary, Teresa and Montoya say that they are the base of the police pyramid, those who earn only 1 . . , or a better patrol. They also speak with great transparency about their love relationship, their family injuries or their depression. But just as transparent are the moments in which they speak of bribes to citizens, or the alliances that their commanders have with criminals. “Here in the police, there is everything: as there are many good policemen who have good intentions to go out and perform their service as we should, there are also many policemen who may be robbers,” says Teresa.

But there is one more element that makes this film an experimental documentary. In both Güeros and Museum , Ruizpalacios had broken the fourth wall in a few minutes : as the scenes are called in which the illusion of acting is broken and it seems that the actors are addressing the audience directly. In A police film the director returns that effect and takes it to another level: we suddenly see the two actors, Mónica and Raúl, talking to the public about his process within the academies to learn to interpret the policemen. The documentary about two officers in love merges with a second documentary about the two actors learning to be a public force.

“This was the continuation of an investigation process on what is documentary when you make fiction, and what is fiction when you make documentary ”, says Ruizpalacios. “In the films that I have made fiction, it has always caught my attention how, when you are filming, something happens in the location that is real, and that you capture it on camera, and how that affects how the actors are interacting. The scene takes a new direction. Here it was a bit in reverse: to see how within a real story, with real audio, we could erase these borders and make a new language. ”

The result is a role play about acting a role or a profession. “The process of being a student is very similar , I think, that of actor ”, says Monica at one point after her first classes at the police academy. She and Raúl become guides describing an institution that has put the poorest and most indigenous people at the forefront of public safety, and that teaches these future adolescent officers to repress or hide their fear and pain. “I was very moved to see that most of the people who are in the academy are indigenous people with traits similar to mine,” Mónica tells the audience. “The academy lasts six months, nothing more, and I say how in six months could they absorb everything they would have to know to be good policemen?” Raúl complains.

Part of the mediocre training shown in the film requires students to jump off a high diving board into a pool, regardless of whether they can swim. “It is a feeling of abandonment and vertigo,” Raúl tells the audience. “And I feel like that’s being a cop.”

A premiere at an awkward moment

A police movie premieres at a time when the police could not have a worse image among public opinion. Abuses by the United States by the United States against Chile in the last two years have sparked protests across the continent demanding structural reforms to the institutions that have a monopoly on force. And in the midst of these protests against the police, this documentary appears humanizing two officers in love and discriminated against in the institution.

“I would not like this film to be read as an apology from the police, because I think it is not, not at all, ”says Ruizpalacios. “But I was not really interested in making a film that was a complaint more than we already know, or that was, as a friend of mine says, ‘films that could have been a tweet.’ I wanted to avoid a film like this, that was pamphlet or simplistic, or that would only reinforce a vision that we already have. ”

The director, on the other hand, feels that By going against the grain, you can earn more in public discussion. “By giving a forum to a corporation that is massively repudiated, it seems to me that something more interesting is generated,” adds Ruizpalacios. “The intention was none other than to humanize these people and look at who is behind the uniform with that name, and listen, and broaden our perspective, because I think it is undeniable that we are jointly responsible for the problems we are in. But it is more difficult to see that. So yes, the film in that sense is a challenge. I guess it’s not going to be for everyone, it requires you to make this journey, to put aside your prejudices, it requires listening, and that is something that is difficult for us today. We are so polarized that it is very difficult to empathize with what is far away. ”

Ruizpalacios worked in the research and direction process with two producers, Elena Fortes and Daniela Alatorre, who also hope the film will bring a fresh look at the debate on the reforms that the police need. “It is a relationship that has been completely broken, that of citizen-police,” says Fortes. “We really wanted to dive in to understand his side of the story, to be able to complicate conversations that had already become very sterile.” Like Ruizpalacios, Fortes says that the film seeks to “humanize the police and not make an apology, nor an absolute criticism.” Rather, it seeks “to make visible the elements that make this institution so dysfunctional: it reveals the racism, the classism that exists towards the police even within the institution.”

The other side of the police in the new film by director Alonso Ruizpalacios, the director of 'Güeros' and 'Museo'.

The two producers initially wanted to make a film about impunity in a Public Ministry, but along the way they realized that this would be impossible cinematographically, and that the best thing would be to focus on the history of some police officers. They interviewed dozens of people who work in the justice system before any of them mentioned the story of Officer Teresa to them. “It is difficult to find a command that is not afraid to speak, that is not afraid to give access,” says Alatorre. “Teresa always says that her blood is blue. And in that sense, finding a character who knows from his own experience what they have to live [los policías], but with a deep love for the institution, despite all his frustrations, makes him someone who wants to tell the story ” .

Seen like this, the story of A police movie has two love stories , no one. It is not just a documentary about the ‘love patrol’. It is also that of Teresa as in love with an institution that she admires but is very corrupt and that attacks her until it breaks her heart. That is a story of spite. “For me it is incredible how they, [Teresa y Montoya] only have them, and that is on the opposite side of how they have felt abandoned by the institution, and by all citizens,” says Alatorre. I mean, where do I find my refuge? Well, it is this person, it is the only place. ”

