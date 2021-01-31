Altadis, recognized for its excellent work environment for the tenth consecutive year

Tobacco company Altadis received the Top Employers 2020 certification, making it the tenth consecutive year that it has been recognized for its excellent working conditions. At the same time, the Imperial Brands group, to which Altadis belongs, received, for the fourth time, the Top Employers Europe label.

Eva Olavarrieta, Director of Human Resources at Altadis, said: “We are proud to once again receive this certification which ensures that in our strategy, employees are at the center of the Organization. It is a recognition of our style of leadership, inclusive and collaborative, and of our good practices in the development of our employees ”.

The Tom Employers Certificate is awarded to companies that provide exceptional working conditions, develop and develop talent at all levels of their organization, and constantly strive to improve their employment policies. For its award, Top Employers Institute conducts a comprehensive analysis focused on areas such as talent management, careers and succession, working conditions, compensation or the most important characteristics of corporate culture, among others .

