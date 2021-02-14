Altadis strengthens talent recruitment with a new space on its website

Altadis today launched a new space on its website with the aim of strengthening its policy of attracting talent and boosting its employer brand image. The launch of this new space coincides with the company’s recent recognition, for the tenth consecutive year, as Top Employer 2020, ranked among the best companies to work for.

The new space, under the name “Talent”, gives direct access to vacant positions in the Company, including positions available in all countries where the Imperial Brands group, to which Altadis belongs, is present. It also gathers a comprehensive vision of Altadis culture, values ​​and corporate strategy in its commitment to talent. And similarly, in an audiovisual section, it reproduces conversations between managers and collaborators on talents, leadership or the company itself, in which the president of Altadis, Jon Fernndez de Barrena, participated.

At the same time, a good part of the advantages of working at Altadis are transmitted through the company’s own “ambassadors”, a group of eight employees appointed from among the volunteers who represent and act as spokespersons in the various actions carried out. by the company. in your talent search program.

Eva Olavarrieta, Director of Human Resources at Altadis, said: “Being in a constant process of attracting talent is something that defines us as an employer brand. This new portal wants to go even further and also be an effective lever for the transmission of our values ​​to professionals who look to us for their future ”.

