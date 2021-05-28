Álvarez-Cascos charged his party 5,550 euros for trips, hotels, restaurants and video games, according to the prosecution

Madrid

Posted: Friday May 28 2021 1:11 PM

The prosecution believes that the former vice-president of the government and former president of the Principality of Asturias, Francisco Álvarez-Cascos, invoiced his party Foro Asturias Ciudadanos (FAC) for personal expenses in the amount of 5,550.51 euros between 2011 and 2017, which would constitute a continuing crime of misappropriation.

According to the report that the public prosecutor sent this Friday to the investigating court n ° 2 of Oviedo, between May 15, 2011 and October 16, 2017, Álvarez-Cascos used his post of president and general secretary of the party that founded after leaving the PP and insufficient cost control system in training to bill hotel bills, travel, meals or video games.

The justifications for the investigation are insufficient, in the opinion of the prosecution, and although he was initially accused of higher expenses, they are still not “logical, acceptable and incidental to political activity”. The Forum’s complaint, carried out after an external audit, attributed to Álvarez-Cascos the commission of unjustified expenses on his behalf and that of his family estimated at 1.2 million.

In a report of February 9, the public prosecutor concluded that there were expenses which could be considered as justified by the professional activity of Álvarez-Cascos. Among them, the collection of his salary, conferences, the expenses of the driver, the vehicle, the personal secretary, the personal loan received (and returned), the rental of a business center in Madrid for the party or many expenses which apparently could be classified as of a personal nature but which appeared to be linked to his political activity.

These are expenses that the Office of the Prosecutor considers to be undue:

Lawyer fees for a previous political issue related to another political party and lawyer for a personal matter Psychotechnical shoes Fee for four trips to the city of La Coruña and hotel and food costs Your father-in-law’s hotel Food orders à Private address and names of parents. Video games console. Four tickets for the AVE train for your children. Five tickets for the Davis Cup, two tickets for the Thyssen Museum and two tickets for the Prado Museum. Full bed, consisting of mattress, legs and sofa. Restaurant fees at resorts and burgers.

After his departure from the Popular Party in 2011, Álvarez-Cascos promoted the Asturias Citizens’ Forum, with which he won the same year the regional elections and became President of the Principality.

Álvarez-Cascos, who lost the regional government to the PSOE after bringing the elections forward to March 2012, remained at the head of this formation until 2018, first as president and then as general secretary, until that Carmen Moriyón, former mayor, take power. reins of Gijón, with whom he then had a showdown for control of the game.

The current Foro leadership decided to denounce lvarez-Cascos for prosecuting the crimes of embezzlement and unjust administration after conducting an external audit, while accepting his expulsion from the party in June 2020.

During his first court appearance last September after the complaint was ratified, the founder of Foro assured that all the accusations were “ridiculously false” and attributed the accusations to the internal division.