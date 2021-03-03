Álvaro de Orleans dissociates himself from the regulations of the King Emeritus and defends that “he is neither his leader nor his trustee”

Updated: Wednesday, March 3, 2021 12:06 PM

Álvaro de Orleans dissociated himself from the last regularization of the King Emeritus with the Treasury, in which he paid 4.4 million euros to the Treasury for the payment of certain trips and services by the Zagatka Foundation.

Orléans’ legal representatives argued that he had created the aforementioned company to “manage administratively and financially” his property and “materialize his aid to the Spanish Royal House”. However, he makes it clear that “he is neither the head man nor the trustee” of the king and that Zagatka’s funds do not belong to the former head of state.

“Álvaro de Orleans has voluntarily made financial assistance available to Juan Carlos I through the Zagatka Foundation to cover travel costs. The fact that the king has now regularized his fiscal situation does not at all mean that the foundation or its funds were his property, ”reads the statement issued by his defense.

Orléans also referred to the letter sent by the monarch’s lawyer, Javier Sánchez-Junco, in which he underlined the following: “This self-assessment corresponds to the income from the support, by the Zagatka Foundation, of certain travel expenses and services performed by SM from which certain regularized tax obligations could arise “.

In this sense, the lawyers of Orleans indicated that the defense of the emeritus “does not claim that he provided services to Zagatka”, but that “the services to which they refer are part of the travel expenses” .

The defense ends this letter by ensuring that his client “has not received a summons of any kind from any authority whatsoever” and “that he is not the subject of any criminal proceedings in Switzerland, Spain or in any other country “.