Álvaro Vázquez, Head of Iberia and LatAm People Management at Securitas Direct, member of the ‘I Worker’s Compensation Awards’ jury

Álvaro Vázquez, director of Iberia and LatAm People Management at Securitas Direct, has been confirmed as a new member of the jury of the “ I Labor Compensation Awards ” organized by RRHHDigital, with the support of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors , and with the sponsorship of Compensa, Edenred, EY, Aon and Payflow. They aim to highlight the best initiatives in terms of workers’ compensation and employee recognition. The deadline for delivery of projects ends on February 7.

Álvaro Vázquez has worked in the human resources sector for over twenty years. A graduate in Business Administration and Management from the Autonomous University of Madrid and in Executive Education from Yale University, Álvaro Vázquez has an important professional career related to talent management. He has held several positions of responsibility in Human Resources in large companies, such as Nielsen, Orizonia or Inditex, where he held, among other functions, the HR department of Zara. He is currently Director of People Management for Iberia & Latam at Securitas Direct, with a staff of over 7,000 professionals in the region. In addition, he is an advisor to the multinational textile company Kiabi and a professor at IE Business School.

Thus, Álvaro Vázquez joins Belén Sangros, Head of Global Compensation and Management Analysis in the People Division of Ibercaja Banco, Antonio Fernández Aguado, HR director of Chubb Fire & Security, Mónica García Ingelmo, Benefits Manager, Administration HR and Occupational Health at Orange Spain and Óscar Romero, Director of Human Resources at Vitaldent, on the committee that will assess and highlight the best initiatives in workers’ compensation, flexible compensation, employee care and recognition, digitization of benefits. become a benchmark in the HR sector and, more specifically, in the field of workers’ compensation.

The “ I Labor Compensation Awards’ ‘are awards designed to showcase the best initiatives and projects in the field of workers’ compensation, such as employee benefit plans, flexible compensation, welfare protection be physical, mental and financial of workers … as well as how to offer them, on the basis of digitization and flexibility, major trends in the field of remuneration today.

The deadline for submitting projects is February 7 and, from that day on, the jury, made up of HRDs, in charge of the Compensation area and other business functions within people management, will assess, rate and highlight the best work received. The works must be sent, by email, to the following email address: eventos@eds21.es. The email should be sent with the subject “Compensation Awards + company name”. Likewise, the author’s identification number, position, a short program and a photograph will be included.

These “I Labor Compensation Awards” are organized by RRHHDigital, with the support of the Spanish Association of Human Resources Directors, and have Compensa, Edenred, EY, Aon and Payflow as event sponsors.

