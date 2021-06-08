Alzheimer’s Ki Dawa: US FDA approved first new drug Aduhelm for Alzheimer’s disease in nearly 20 years

Strong points:

There is good news for millions of Alzheimer’s patients around the world. The United States Food and Drug Administration has approved a new drug for the treatment of patients with Alzheimer’s disease. The name of this medicine for Alzheimer’s disease is Aduhelm (aducanumab). This is the first time in the past 20 years that a drug has been approved for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. It is the first drug that stops the progression of the disease.

Dr Babak Tousi, who is associated with the manufacture of this drug, said that this is the first time in 20 years that we have approved a drug for Alzheimer’s disease. This drug was manufactured by the biotechnology company Biogen. Meanwhile, a controversy also started regarding the drug. Experts say this drug can cause serious side effects as well. The US FDA also acknowledged this controversy when approving the drug.

Large-scale clinical trials will take place

The United States Food and Drug Administration has said the data supporting the drug is “very complex” and fraught with uncertainty as to its benefits. Now, the FDA will ask the company to conduct new large-scale clinical trials to get concrete data on the benefits of this drug. If the drug is not found to be beneficial in the trial, its approval will be revoked.

During this time, patients will be able to obtain this medicine. The company says it is the first drug that stops the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. The approval of this drug has given hope to Alzheimer’s patients around the world. Let us tell you that in India alone the number of Alzheimer’s patients is over 15 lakhs. Alzheimer’s disease is a mental illness, due to which the memory of the victim becomes weak. The person begins to forget things and events.

what are the symptoms of alzheimer’s disease

When this disease reaches its advanced stage, that is, in a more serious condition, the patient also begins to forget about his family members. Alzheimer’s disease is unable to remember anything. He even forgets his family, his connections and his home address. In this situation, the patient needs a caregiver at all times. Because they go anywhere without thinking anything and forget who they are and where they are going etc.