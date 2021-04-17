Amazon announces more than 1,200 permanent jobs at its new robotic logistics center in Murcia

The President of the Government of the Region of Murcia, Fernando Lpez Miras, the Minister of Industry, Valle Migulez, and the Mayor of Murcia, Jos Antonio Serrano, today visited the works of the high-tech robotic logistics center that ‘Amazon will soon open drop in the municipality of Corvera, where the company also inaugurated a logistics station last year. The authorities were joined by Fred Pattje, director of Amazon Customer Fulfillment in France, Italy and Spain, who guided them through the works, detailing the different types of jobs that will work in this center, and presented the technology. Amazon Robotics. support employees in their daily work.

During the visit, during which these authorities were able to verify the progress of the work, Amazon announced the creation of more than 1,200 permanent jobs in three years in this center. These jobs will be added to the 12,000 permanent jobs the company currently holds in Spain. In fact, in 2020 alone, Amazon created more than 5,000 jobs in the country. These jobs generate jobs both in big cities like Murcia and in smaller municipalities like Corvera.

“With this new robotic logistics center, from Amazon, we want to demonstrate our commitment to the region of Murcia and its community. We are proud to help create more than 1,200 permanent jobs over the next three years, which will result in competitive salaries. , training programs and a full set of industry-specific benefits. All available from day one, while benefiting from an innovative and safe working environment. In addition, sustainability has also been a fundamental element of this project, which has innovative systems that ensure low carbon emissions, ”said Pattje.

For his part, the president of the Region of Murcia, Fernando Lpez Miras, underlined that the presence of the company in this community “is a source of pride for us” and showed his conviction that “this second Amazonian center of our Region is very positive since it will mean more jobs, more development and more opportunities for all ”. “It is, in short, an open door to continue to grow,” he said.

The Mayor of Murcia, Jos Antonio Serrano Martnez, declares: “For the Municipality of Murcia, the construction of this new Amazonian center is one of the best news that we have been able to receive, not only because of the consequent wait of creation. jobs and local investments. This supposes, but also because this location will become a pole of attraction for the auxiliary and service companies that will work with the company. Considering the high unemployment rate we are currently suffering from, which affects both young people and entire families, these kinds of opportunities which improve the quality of life and the well-being of our neighbors, are greeted with a lot of help. enthusiasm by the Community, and specifically by the municipal council ”.

Amazon’s support for local SMEs

Amazon is further expanding the size of its distribution center network in Spain to increase capacity and better support independent small and medium businesses that use Amazon’s warehousing and delivery service.

To date, more than 9,000 Spanish SMEs sell on Amazon. In 2019, these SMEs exceeded 450 million euros in exports, an increase from 400 million euros the previous year. In the region of Murcia alone, there are more than 200 SMEs that sell on Amazon, and which exported more than 10 million euros in 2019.

A sustainable center with local roots

With more than 160,000 square meters, the future Corvera robotics center, the company’s fourth in Spain, will go into operation next fall, serving Amazon customers and offering better support to small independent Spanish sellers. Located next to the airport and approximately 20 km from the city of Murcia, this new location will be equipped with advanced technology from Amazon Robotics focused on the health and well-being of employees.

The new facilities have been built with sustainability as a central focus, with integrated energy saving technologies that reduce global carbon emissions. Solar panels will be installed on the roof to provide 100% of the energy the building will need during operation, and energy-efficient systems, such as LEDs, will provide excellent lighting for employees. In addition, heat and energy recovery systems have been integrated into the ventilation systems, while windows, roof and facades will be installed with high thermal efficiency to ensure insulation. The building will be delivered with a “very good” BREEAM certification. Outside the facilities, landscaping work will be carried out to maintain the balance of the territory’s biodiversity.

Candidates can now apply for jobs at Amazon

Amazon has already started the recruitment process for a wide range of positions for this fulfillment center, focusing on positions such as engineering and maintenance technicians, work operators, operations managers, nurses. labor, IT support engineers and maintenance engineers. other. Applicants can apply for any of the aforementioned positions and others at the following link: https://www.amazon.jobs/en/locations/murcia-spain?cmpid=PRAAOP9630B

The last mile logistics station inaugurated in 2020 in this region has already created more than 40 permanent jobs since its opening.

