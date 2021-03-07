Amazon conducts massive tests on its employees voluntarily and for free

Amazon launches regular free COVID-19 testing program for workers in its logistics centers in Spain

Amazon launches regular free COVID-19 testing program for workers in its logistics centers in Spain

BY RRHHDigital, 03:30 – 06 March 2021



Since the start of the pandemic, Amazon has made all resources available to protect its customers and employees from COVID-19. Now it is going further by launching a vast program of tests, which frontline workers in its network of operations in Spain will be able to carry out regularly on a voluntary and free basis.

The first tests have started to be carried out at the company’s facilities in the Communities of Madrid and Catalonia, with the intention of rolling out the program to the rest of its network of operations throughout Spain. Amazon’s goal is to detect asymptomatic patients, and thus cut the chain of infections, inside and outside of work.

Spain thus becomes one of the first countries to implement this COVID-19 testing protocol, after its implementation in the United States, United Kingdom and Ireland.

Since the first quarter of 2020, the company has adapted its operations to protect both its employees and collaborators as well as its customers. It has changed its logistics, transportation and supply chain network, including the buying processes and those of companies that sell on Amazon. The company has made numerous changes to its network of operations around the world, including social distancing measures, personal protective equipment, cleaning and disinfection, and temperature controls.

In 2020 alone, Amazon invested more than $ 11.5 billion in initiatives to protect its employees and customers from COVID-19.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital