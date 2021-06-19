Amazon joins CEOE Foundation’s Sumamos Plan in its fight against the pandemic

Amazon has joined the CEOE Foundation’s Sumamos Salud + Economa Plan to help public administrations mitigate the adverse effects of Covid-19.

BY RRHHDigital, 03:30 – 19 June 2021



Since the start of the pandemic, Amazon has implemented a multitude of measures and processes in all of its centers and its logistics network to guarantee the safety of its customers and employees around the world and has carried out various campaigns and communication actions to intended for workers, employees and customers, to ensure compliance with health measures and raise awareness of the importance of preventing infections.

In this sense, as part of the firm commitment to preserve the safety of workers in all its centers in Spain, since the start of the pandemic, Amazon has focused its preventive measures on the three basic blocks defined by the WHO, the Ministry of Health and others. reference organizations: interpersonal distance; hygiene and cleanliness; and information and awareness to deal with this public health problem. The company has implemented a multitude of social distancing measures, such as applications to avoid crowds during shift changes or physical elements of protection and distancing both at workstations, in common areas and rest, and has acquired more than 39 million pairs of gloves, 17.9 million masks, 74 million wipes and 12.7 million bottles of hand sanitizer.

In addition, Amazon has launched a periodic screening program for asymptomatic workers in centers in Madrid, Catalonia and Castilla-La Mancha, in coordination with the health authorities of these communities with regular and free covid tests.

According to Ftima Bez, president of the CEOE Foundation, the incorporation of Amazon into the Sumamos plan “is good news, as it brings great value when it comes to joining efforts in the fight against the pandemic and for health and economic recovery. Likewise, he reinforces the spirit of shared responsibility at this time, betting on the health plus economy pairing and determined social action of companies. He is a speaker to disseminate examples of good practices and good governance, thanks to the visibility of this company, as well as the large number of supplier companies with which it works. “

