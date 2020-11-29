Amazon rainforest: a devastating crisis looming over the Amazonian forests … what if the “ lungs of the earth ” had disappeared? – what will happen if the Amazon rainforests are completely destroyed

The Amazon rainforest, spread over an area of ​​6 million square kilometers in South America, contains more than 40,000 species of plants, 1,300 birds and 430 mammals. Scientists believe 6-9% of the oxygen on Earth comes from here. This shows the importance of these tropical forests. However, 15 to 17% of these resources are lost to human activities and the situation does not seem to be improving at the moment. In such a situation, the question is: what will happen if these “lungs of the earth” are terminated?

How will this affect?

Any threat to Amazon will result in massive loss of life. Ecosystems play an important role, ranging from giant animals to small insects. The threat of a small insect can be a threat to the survival of a large creature that depends on it. Likewise, the entire food chain can collapse and biodiversity can suffer enormous losses. Sebastian Lüzinger of the Auckland University of Technology says that if a species is lost, it will be lost forever and this will cause the greatest harm to Amazon. Its role in storing water and carbon will be affected and the 30 million people who live there will be affected.

… then there will be disastrous results

The damage caused by the end of the ecosystem that provides food and shelter cannot be imagined. Lüzinger says this will also have global political, economic and social consequences. Amazon has 76 billion tonnes of carbon stores and if all the trees are felled, all the carbon will be released into the atmosphere. This would be 8 times more than the carbon emitted by human activities each year. This will obviously have disastrous consequences on the climate.

There will be no treatment

In addition, Amazon is also responsible for the storage and recirculation of heavy water. Luzinger says if Amazon’s cloud system and its ability to recycle water were disrupted, the ecosystem would deteriorate and those rainforests would turn into dry savannas. These changes are only visible when 20-40% of the trees are cut. Lüzinger says it is possible to plant these trees elsewhere, but it will take hundreds of years and such an area is not even available. If the flow of water is prevented from cutting down trees, it cannot be returned. The consequences of the depletion of forest water will be visible on global climate change.