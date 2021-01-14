Amazon reaches 12,000 employees in Spain after strong hiring year 2020 despite pandemic

The sharp increase in online shopping in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic has not only boosted the online business sector, but has also been reflected in the increase in digital employment. One of the clear examples is the online distribution giant Amazon, which just announced that in 2020 it has created 5,000 new jobs, bringing its permanent workforce in Spain to 12,000 workers. These new positions include all types of profiles and training levels, from entry-level positions in operations to software developers and engineers, business leaders, data scientists and machine learning, as well as cloud experts and architects. solutions that They work at Amazon Web Services.

“We are extremely proud to support thousands of people in Spain and their families during these difficult times. This is not only great news for those looking for a new job, but also a clear vote of confidence in the Spanish economy, in the hope that we can help accelerate the recovery from the pandemic ”, emphasizes Mariangela Marseglia , Vice President and General Manager for Italy and Spain. “We have been overwhelmed by the trust that millions of Spanish customers have placed in Amazon and we will continue to work tirelessly for them and for the thousands of SMEs that work with us ”.

Extension of its network and new hires in 2020

Amazon’s current network in Spain includes more than 28 different work centers. In 2020 alone, the company opened two new logistics centers in Dos Hermanas (Seville) and Alcal de Henares (Madrid), as well as three logistics stations in Murcia, Rub (Barcelona) and Legans (Madrid). Amazon is also expanding its Tech Hub in Madrid, which is growing rapidly and where more than 400 software developers and IT engineers are now working on apps for Amazon Business, Kindle and retail. Amazon Web Services will open a new AWS Europe (Spain) region in Aragon, which is estimated to open in late 2022 or early 2023.

In addition to these permanent jobs, Amazon hired 7,000 people to bolster its operations across the country during the final Christmas season. To recognize the work of all its frontline workers, permanent and temporary operations employees who were in the company from December 1 to December 31 will receive a bonus of 300 euros for those working full time, and a pro-rated bonus. for those who work part time.

In addition to all these hires, a study commissioned by Amazon from strategy and economic consultancy Keystone estimates that companies in its supply chain, including, for example, construction, real estate and professional services, have generated 82,000 additional jobs by the end of the year. 2019. This also includes the more than 14,000 people who work for the 9,000 Spanish SMEs that currently sell on Amazon.

Investments, competitive advantages and training for employees in Spain

Since Amazon began operations in Spain in 2011, the company has invested more than € 2.9 billion in infrastructure and facilities, shipping, salaries and benefits, and other expenses. logistics.

Amazon offers top-notch benefits like private health insurance, employee discount, and a company pension plan. Amazon also offers fulfillment center employees an innovative program called Career Choice that provides funding for adult education, offering upfront payment of 95% of tuition and associated fees for nationally recognized courses, per example. an amount of up to 8,000 euros in four years.

Amazon has been recognized for the third year in a row by Universum as one of the “Most Attractive Employers in Spain” (4th position in the ranking of computer science and engineering students in 2020). It also reached No.2 in YouGov’s Forbes “World’s Best Employers 2020” and “Best Worker Chosen 2019” ranking.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital