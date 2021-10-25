amazons-recover-the-breast-amputated-by-antiquity-and-join-the-gender-discourse

Fight scene between Greeks and Amazons with Achilles and Penthesilea in the center, in a Roman sarcophagus.

The fact that the wild Amazons cut or burned their chests to shoot better with the bow is one of the most well-known and persistent elements of the old myth of warrior women. And it is false: it apparently comes from an erroneous translation of his name (of which the true etymology is unknown), making it derive from the Greek a-mastos , without sine, and of the repetition of the matter from Antiquity; and also that it is something that is very morbid. In a very interesting and suggestive book just published, From the lineage of the Amazons (Wunderkammer, 2021), the writer Esther Peñas joins the current of those who deny that the Amazons amputated their right breast to fight better and refutes the truculent topic with solid arguments.

Peñas (Madrid, 46 years) reviews in his essay, of a great literary, even poetic breath, the myth of the warrior women that so shook the Greek imagination (and ours), and takes unforeseen paths to relate them to the current gender discourse and show them in the light of modern feminism. “The Amazons resonate in each one of us as the possibility of freedom and independence”, affirms the writer, who opens her book with an unexpected quote from the playwright Angelica Liddell (“come friendly warrior, sword of joy, don’t delay, I’ll wait for you with all my heart “).

Esther Peñas affirms that the Amazons,” incandescent myth “and” wild symbol ” , are “an example that things can be different from the one imposed, or at least that the ―patriarchal― system can gain a margin in which to be different.” The mythical Amazons lived in a gynecocracy and usually limited their contacts with men to seasons to ensure reproduction.

The The author, who intends with her book to inaugurate new spaces to rethink the subject (even speaking of issues such as breast cancer and mastectomy), underlines the fascinating nature of the myth and its ambivalence: the Amazons, daughters of Ares, skilled horsemen, were beautiful but cruel and bellicose. Herodotus described them as androchthones, “killers of men”, and Homer in the Iliad, where they are mentioned for the first time (although it is evident that they were already known to their audience), from antianiras , “those who fight like men” (on the Trojan side). Celibate and ardent (they did not marry, but they could maintain intense relationships, but also castrate their men), brave, fierce and untamed, inveterate hunters consecrated to the virginal Artemis, they fell, however, invariably, before the sword of the hero on duty. , or were subdued and abducted by him: Hercules, Theseus, Achilles or Bellerophon (or Tarzan).

In the classical art dress in short tunics, with a kind of leggings and pants like the Persians and nomads, or they go naked, always with characteristic weapons such as the tomahawks labrys and sagaris, the crescent shield pelta , the bow and the bow. The amazonomachies are a whole genre and the representation of the wounded Amazon, generally with a gash next to the breasts, which are generously displayed. Great queens such as Hippolyta, Antiope, Penthesilea, Lisipe or Mirina are mentioned, and warriors with names as explicit as Lykopis, “wolf eyes”, Aristomache, “best warrior”, and Enchesimargos, “crazy spear”, which sounds like a Comanche.

Elissa Landi and David Maners in a image of ‘The Amazon’s husband’ (1933).

The Athenians lined them up alongside the centaurs, and the Persians as their most deadly enemies, and the Greeks in general, who located them with their mythical capital Themiscira in the confines of their world, represented them obsessively and recurrently in art. The classical tradition wants one (Thalestris) to sleep with Alexander the Great, that another (Hypsicratea) was a concubine and companion of King Mithriades and that Pompey fought them, and made them parade in one of his triumphs (possibly they were Scythian warriors or disguised comparsas ). And that there were also female warriors in Hispania: Apiano, Peñas notes, relates that General Decimo Junio ​​Bruto fought in the 136 before Christ against armed women, who fought and died bravely, in the very pertinent town of Braga.

Its echo, collected in literary creations such as those of Heinrich von Kleist or Marguerite Yourcenar, reaches the black warriors of the King of Dahomey, the Soviet combat aviators, the bodyguards of Gaddafi, Mulan, Xena, the archer Katniss from Hunger Games and Wonder Woman. Esther Peñas adds in a singular chapter “Amazonian poets” such as Natalie Barney, Gertrude Stein, Annie Winifred Ellerman Bryher, Audre Lorde or Valentine Penrose, for whom she confesses a weakness. “The book is an effort of synthesis in which I reflect the essential”, explains the author, who considers that the Amazons are “an archetype that puts the established in check” and that the legendary warriors “every restless woman admires”.

Amazon fighting riding against a Greek on a classical metope.

From the Amazon lineage emerged from a conversation with the editor of Wunderkammer, Elisabet Riera, who He encouraged her to write what Peñas had in mind and to decide the format, halfway (and worth the Amazonian image) between the essay and the literature. Peñas recognizes its debt to a wide range of authors, from Carlos Alonso del Real and his reference book for so long, Reality and legend of the Amazons (Austral, 1967), to the suggestive recent work of Adrienne Mayor (The Amazons, warriors of the ancient world , Wake up Ferro, 2017). Greater is one of the authors who have gone further in defending the historical reality of the Amazons, tracing the presence of warrior women in nomadic peoples of antiquity (Scythians, Sarmatians), who would be the ones on which the myth was forged. That is, the Amazon emerged from the news or direct observations of real female combatants.

Later, when Greeks and The Romans found women who fought, as would also happen later with the Spanish conquerors in America (“they saw themselves as Indians”, wrote Fray Gaspar de Carvajal when they reached the river they called Amazonas, “who made as much war with bows and arrows as the Indians and more they led and encouraged them ”), tended to identify them with the archetype. In contrast, other authors, such as William Blake Tyrrell (The amazons , Fondo de Cultura Económica, 1989), without denying the existence of authentic warriors, considers the classical Amazons strictly imaginary, an emanation of the Greek male mind as a character which represented the dangerous reversal of the traditional roles of women for them.

“The General Ledger is very complete and treats the Amazons in a transversal and holistic way, with very relevant archaeological information ”, highlights Esther Peñas. Although she clarifies that for herself, who incorporates the issue of gender and the feminist perspective as an original contribution, “the least of the Amazons is their real existence, the important thing is that as a myth they work, they do not need an explanation to fascinate us; they have it all, the epic, the lyrical, the sublime and the disconcerting ”. And they are beautiful, there are no ugly Amazons. “It is more terrifying that they are beautiful, like the femme fatale, but for women they are a positive archetype, free , nomads, sovereigns and an example of strength and self-government ”. They were invented by men. “And they didn’t do it wrong, we have to admit it.”

‘Amazons and Scythians’, by Otto Van Veen.

As for cutting their breasts (or burning it with an iron, as Hippocrates wrote), he considers it to be “a very graphic way to label them as rare, monstrous, the execrable for different ”. He does not give any credit to the fact that this mutilation was real: “Clinically they would have bled to death,” he stresses, “and also in no plastic representation they appear without a breast, or cutting it off, he always shows them with both of them, not to mention that their employer , Artemis, so good with the bow, she keeps both breasts. ”

In fact, female volumetry has never been an obstacle to shooting the goal or throwing a javelin, as any athlete attests. “It is possible that they were considered breastless because they did not breastfeed,” reflects the writer; “But above all the idea has to do with making them lose a feminine element par excellence, making them equal to men by de-feminizing them. Putting a penis on them would have been too grotesque. ” Continuing with the chest, some authors emphasize that the anatomical corselet-type pectoral breastplate with which they are usually displayed in modern times would have been very harmful for the Amazons. This type of curvilinear metallic defense, although very showy, would actually cause the blows and projectiles to slide towards the sternum and the heart, being extremely dangerous.

Amazon wounded in a Roman copy of a Greek sculpture.

Amazons have been associated with lesbianism, but, Peñas acknowledges, in the myth original classic there is none of that: they were completely straight. “In antiquity, no lesbian trait appears, nor when the sleeping myth returns with the conquest of America. It is a modern trait, if the Amazons had been taken for lesbians the authors of Greece and Rome would have had no problem saying so. But in reality I don’t know what is more transgressive, if homosexuality or that they were governed and fought with men ”. As for the relationships of amazons and heroes, “traditionally the discourse of power is imposed, which is that the man in some way redeems the amazon, returns her to her condition of woman by subjugating her, injuring and killing her, deactivating her.” Authors such as Meyer, based on the uninhibited practices of the nomads, consider that the Amazons would practice robust, promiscuous and uncomplexed sex, and that they would even have discovered polyamory. More cautious, Virgilio says that they were looking “tumultuously” for the love affair.

Of her favorite classic Amazons, Esther Peñas says that He prefers Hippolyta to Penthesilea. “There is a mystery about his belt and the powers it gave him, and there is that affective element that he received from his father and gave it, in some versions, to Hercules out of love.” He considers Greta Garbo and Katherine Hepburn modern Amazons, of whom he recalls that she played an Amazon (Antiope), precisely, in 1932 on Broadway in The Warrior’s Husband and then in a film version. The Amazons, in short, recapitulates the writer, “they are a lineage of women who by their own right have their way of being in the world; women who fight and who give themselves the place they deserve ”. And proudly proclaims: “Great, authentic line, ours.”