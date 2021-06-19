Ambassador Iran Saudi Arabia: Iran relations Saudi Arabia, Iran ready to send its ambassador to Saudi Arabia: Relations Iran Saudi Arabia Iran will send an ambassador to Saudi Arabia

Tehran

As soon as there is a change of power in Iran, the new government headed by Ibrahim Raisi will take big diplomatic steps from day one. This Iranian move may change the geopolitical situation across the Middle East. After severing diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia for five years, Iran announced on Sunday that its ambassador was once again sent to Riyadh. However, Saudi Arabia has yet to give formal approval for this. Iran is a very Shia country, which has differences with the staunch Sunni country of Saudi Arabia on many issues.

Iran restores diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said during a speech at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum that Tehran is ready to send its ambassador to Saudi Arabia tomorrow. He said Iran needed a green signal from Riyadh to do so. The Iranian foreign minister said he believes it is possible to restore Iran’s ties with Saudi Arabia.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have met three times in Baghdad

Zarif said Iran has held three rounds of talks with Saudi Arabia in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad. It was only after that that the decision was taken to fire the ambassador. Meanwhile, the victory of radical Ibrahim Raisi in the Iranian presidential election tonight made this announcement even more important. Zarif said Iran would further strengthen ties with its neighbors after Raisi’s victory. Zarif assured that Iran’s foreign policy of reconciling with regional powers would remain in place, despite the arrival of a new president.

Iran: radical justice chief Ibrahim Raisi wins Iranian presidential election

How relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia have deteriorated

Relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia have been strained for a long time. Saudi Arabia claims to be the leader of Sunni Muslims around the world. At the same time, Iran claims to be the messiah of the Shia Muslims. Iran has the largest number of Shia Muslims in the world. This is the reason why despite the fact that they are neighbors, there is still a conflict between the two countries. In 2016, Saudi Arabia arrested and killed Shiite cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr for alleged attempts to unlawfully interfere in internal affairs.

The two countries recalled their ambassadors

This has led to protests against Saudi Arabia across Iran. An angry mob attacked the Saudi Arabian Embassy in Tehran. The criminals threw Molotov cocktails and set the Saudi embassy on fire. In response, Saudi Arabia summoned Iranian officials, accusing them of negligence in the security of its diplomatic mission. Not only that, the angry Saudi man closed his embassy in Tehran and recalled all employees. Tehran also withdrew its ambassador from Riyadh in retaliation.