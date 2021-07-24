Ambitious sustainability strategy for Siemens Gamesa

Sustainability can only be tackled with a strong long-term commitment. Siemens Gamesa strives to operate as a responsible and environmentally responsible company to better serve all of its stakeholders, from investors to customers and communities. Today, the company is expanding its goals with an ambitious sustainability vision for 2040 that seeks to have the greatest possible impact in the future.

At the heart of everything we do is a deep desire to improve our world by providing clean energy that helps decarbonise the energy supply and tackle the threat of climate change. However, this goal is not limited to the provision of wind power and we are determined to take steps to ensure that all of our activities have a positive effect on the environment, our business and society. Pushing the boundaries of sustainability is an important commitment to lead change now and also for future generations, ”says Andreas Nauen, CEO of Siemens Gamesa.

Among the many projects and initiatives, the plan describes how to contribute to a low-carbon economy with the goal of achieving zero net emissions by 2040, including emissions produced by the entire value chain of the company. Previously, the goal of net zero emissions was set for 2050.

In this sense, the company will look for opportunities to achieve a carbon intensity rate of zero emissions per MW installed without any compensation measures. Some of the main actions will be the replacement of all heating and cooling systems with zero carbon alternatives and self-production in wind farms and factories.

” We are committed to integrating sustainable development into all of our operations and into our corporate vision. With this plan, we continue to be pioneers, building on our sustainability achievements and effectively demonstrating how our company is working to create a better future, ”said Gregorio Acero, Director of Quality and Safety, of health and the environment at Siemens Gamesa. .

The new goals reinforce Siemens Gamesa’s leadership in sustainability and add to the significant decarbonization successes of recent months. Specifically, Siemens Gamesa has achieved carbon neutrality and verified its climate goals through the Science Based Target (SBTi) initiative, becoming the first renewable energy manufacturer to do so. In addition, 100% of its energy consumption comes from renewable sources.

Commitment to the circular economy

The elica industry is relatively young and realizes the responsibility of finding a sustainable way to deal with wind turbine components at the end of their life cycle. Most of the components in a wind turbine can already be recycled today, but wind turbine blades, in particular, present a challenge due to the complex composition of their materials.

The company actively promotes the creation of a circular economy by identifying opportunities for large-scale product recycling, making turbine materials more sustainable, and improving waste and resource efficiency. To this end, the company announces an ambitious goal of redesigning all of its turbines to ensure that they are 100% recyclable by 2040 and the blades fully recyclable by 2030. This step marks a step towards a value chain elic fully recyclable.

Generate a real impact both in the company and in society

Siemens Gamesa promotes a diverse and inclusive work environment. To this end, the company has set itself ambitious gender equality goals, committing to increase the representation of women in the workforce and in management positions to 30% by 2040.

The company focuses its social actions on the active reduction of poverty in the communities, the fight against climate change and the promotion of technological education in accordance with the future needs of society. All this in accordance with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Find out more in our new social action platform.

To do this, Siemens Gamesa has its SGRE Impact initiative which encourages company employees to promote causes that they are passionate about, mobilizes funds and encourages volunteers to participate in these projects. The goal is to achieve positive change in the communities where we are present.

To fight climate change and build a more sustainable model, it is essential to have enough professionals trained in STEM disciplines (science, technology, engineering or mathematics). For this reason, the company will continue to promote initiatives in colleges and universities such as its Planet Rescuers video game to promote STEM education with Minecraft Education Edition, and Universities for Sustainability, where it inspires students around the world to reflect. and to find solutions to fight. against climate change through innovation.

