America China relationship: America tightens screws on China, bans 14 senior officials, know what is the reason

Washington

Amid the Indochinese border dispute, the United States has also cracked down on China. The United States on Monday banned 14 senior Chinese officials, including a Tibetan, in a case related to an attack on the autonomy of Hong Kong.

Announcing the sanctions, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the ability of the Hong Kong people to elect their representative was affected by the Standing Committee of the Chinese National People’s Congress (NPCSC). He said the restrictions also include a visa ban. He said 14 vice presidents of the NPCSC were included in the banned list.

Let us tell you that earlier the United States banned three top Chinese Communist Party officials in human rights abuses of Uighur Muslims in Muslim-ruled Xinjiang in China. China has already faced serious allegations of persecution of Uighur Muslims.