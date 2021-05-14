America New Rule For Mask: America Mask Rules: No more masks for people vaccinated with the Corona vaccine in America – fully vaccinated people can resume their activities without wearing a mask in America President Joe Biden

Strong points:

People who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks. These people do not need to follow social distancing as well, President Joe Biden said that now the rule is simply Washington.

On the one hand, most of the countries in the world are suffering from corona infection, on the other hand, there is news of relief for the American people. There is no longer a need for fully vaccinated people in the United States to wear masks or follow social distancing. This is stated by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of America. Until now, it was mandatory for people to wear masks.

The social distancing obligation is also over

America is one of the countries most affected by Corona. In such a situation, this decision is a relief for the people here. The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported that people who took both doses of the corona vaccine can resume their activities without following a mask and social distancing, a 6-foot distance rule. However, in accordance with federal, state, local, tribal or regional laws, local business and workplace guidelines, places where masks have been made mandatory will be required to wear masks.

Joe Biden said the rule is very simple.

US President Joe Biden has also said that if you are fully vaccinated you no longer need to wear a mask. However, he also said: “After a year of hard work and so much sacrifice, the rule is now simple: either get the vaccine or always wear a mask.

Children can also be vaccinated

Let us tell you that in the war against Corona in the United States the vaccination work was done with great vigor. Adults have been vaccinated to a large extent. At the same time, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also authorized the application of Pfizer-BioNTech’s corona virus vaccine to children 12 years of age or older. This should speed up vaccination in the country.