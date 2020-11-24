America News: Donald Trump officially concedes defeat, GSA declares Biden winner – head of little-known US government agency determines Biden is winner, lets transition begin

Washington

A US government agency has finally recognized Democratic candidate Joe Biden as the winner of the presidential election amid pressure to make change. Donald Trump also accepted defeat. Following the long-awaited decision by Emily Murphy, administrator of the General Services Administration (GSA), Biden’s next team will now have access to federal resources, various federal agencies and intelligence.

It is the responsibility of the GSA to formalize the process of change after the presidential election. Current President Donald Trump claimed to be the winner of the election after accusing him of rigging the vote count. The US presidential election was held on November 3, with Trump the Republican candidate and Biden the Democratic candidate. For more than two weeks, Murphy faced criticism from Democratic Party leaders, national security experts and health officials.

Critics said the delay in formalizing the change process was hampering the efforts of the next Biden administration on issues related to Kovid-19 and national security. Murphy ultimately wrote in a “ letter of appreciation ” to Biden that the Trump administration was ready to begin the formal process of change. The letter is the first step towards the administration’s acceptance of Trump’s defeat. The news comes at a time when Trump, who has not conceded defeat so far, tweeted that he was recommending the GSA and other members of his administration introduce an ‘initial protocol’ for the formal transfer of presidential power. While Trump has said he recommends the move, Murphy said he has decided independently based on the law and the facts available. Meanwhile, Biden’s team hailed the start of the transformation process.