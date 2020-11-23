America News: Good news on America’s corona vaccine, vaccine could start from this December date – Latest corona vaccine updates: first Americans could get vaccinated on December 11 or 12: head of vaccines the White House

Washington

Corona virus infection is frighteningly increasing all over the world. At the same time, this epidemic has taken its toll in America. The only silver lining in this case is the corona vaccine. On Sunday, a lot of good news emerged from the United States about the Corona vaccine. The White House reported that the Covid-19 vaccination program could begin in the United States from December 11 or 12.

The US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and its German partner BioNotech on Friday asked the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to request emergency use of their Kovid-19 vaccine and the FDA 10 advisory committee. meeting is scheduled for December. The head of the Corona virus vaccination program in the United States, Dr Monsef Slau, said that we plan to bring vaccines to vaccination program sites within 24 hours of approval, so I think vaccination will be carried out from December 11 or 12, two days after approval. The program will begin.

Highest Corona Cases and Deaths in America

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, there have been over 12 million cases of corona infection in the United States. At the same time, more than 2 lakh 55,000 people have died from this epidemic. Moncef Slau said the vaccine could be available the next day if cleared by the FDA.

Pfizer Corona Virus Vaccine

The American pharmaceutical company Pfizer developed this vaccine in collaboration with Bioentech in Germany. Pfizer is one of the first pharmaceutical companies in the world to publish interim results from phase 3 studies. This vaccine has been shown to be up to 95% effective.

When will you come to India

India does not have an agreement with Pfizer. Whether Pfizer deals with an Indian pharmaceutical company or goes into the market, that will be a question to be seen.

How much will Pfizer cost

According to reports, Pfizer is offering a dose of the vaccine in the United States for $ 20. In other words, about a thousand and a half rupees. A dose of vaccine in India can be around Rs 2,000.

What is the challenge for Pfizer

The biggest challenge is to store it. It is very difficult to produce a super cold chain of minus 70 ° C across India.