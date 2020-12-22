america news: Hindu and Jainism to be studied at this university in America, joint bench established – California State University creates joint chair in Hindu and Jain studies

Washington

A university in America has announced the creation of a chair on Jainism and Hinduism. The university created this chair as part of its religious studies program. More than 24 people of Indian descent have helped establish a common bench for Jainism and Hinduism studies at California State University, Fresno.

Religious studies will be part of the program

A chair in Jain and Hinduism will be established in the Department of Philosophy of the College of Arts and Humanities and will be an integral part of the University’s religious studies program. An expert professor in the tradition of Jainism and Hinduism will be appointed interim president in 2021.

This relationship between the Jain and Hindu communities and California State University, Fresno, to teach current and next generation students about non-violence, religion, justice, philosophy, relationships between all beings and the environment through Jain Hindu texts and traditions. Shows commitment to.

The university said – set a model for the country

Joseph I. Castro, president of California State University (CSU), Fresno, said California State University had never been involved in the Jain and Hindu communities. I’m glad this happened in Fresno State. It set a model for other CSU campuses and the country.

Rented Indians

Jaswant Modi, head of social activist Los Angeles Jain and supporter of this bench said that we hope that when the younger generation comes to college for education, they take the path of non-violence and resolve the issues. problems of the country and the world, Mahatma Gandhi, Martin Luther King And will be aware of the contribution of other legends.