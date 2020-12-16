America News: Indian employee working at Chicago O’Hare International Airport crashed by plane, dead – worker of Indian descent died at New York Chicago airport

New York

A 36-year-old Indian man working at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport has died after being run over by aircraft equipment. According to the autopsy results released Monday by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, Jijo George died of injuries sustained after being struck by an aircraft pushback mechanism in an airport hangar.

George’s pregnant wife

George is survived by an eight month pregnant woman, a young child and her parents. An online campaign has been launched to raise funds for George’s family. George moved to Chicago from Pathanapuram in Kerala. George’s father, Kunzmon, and mother Moni also live with him in Chicago in the media.

Death at the airport

George worked as a maintenance mechanic for Envoy Air and died while working in a building near the airport. Chicago police said they were called to the airport to work around two in the afternoon.

Ongoing investigation

Authorities said George was taken to Resurrection Medical Center, where he died at 3:50 p.m. A Chicago Sun Times report said the autopsy described his death as an accident. The Department of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating the death.