America News: Now Corona is wreaking havoc in US prisons, one in five prisoners found infected – coronavirus in US updates, one in five US prisoners has tested positive for covid-19

Washington

The outbreak did not abate even after the United States approved the emergency use of the two-virus corona vaccine. In the past 24 hours, 254,680 new cases of Corona have been reported in the United States. At the same time, 2,794 people also died during this period. Now, corona bombs are also seen in America’s most secure prisons.

One in five prisoners tests positive in Corona

One in five inmates in the United States have been found infected with the corona virus, a rate four times the general population. According to data collected by the Associated Press and the Marshall Project, more than half of prisoners have been infected in some states. At least 2.75,000 inmates have been infected, of which more than 1,700 have died and there is no sign of the virus spreading in prisons.

Cases of Corona infection in prisons at the highest level

This week, new cases of infections in prisons reached their highest level. Homer Venters, the former chief medical officer at New York’s Rikers Island prison complex, said the number was far lower than the actual number. Venters inspected more than a dozen prisons across the country to verify the status of Kovid-19 by court order.

Former chief medical officer opens poll on US prisons

Homer Venters said I always go to prisons, where a lot of prisoners get sick. They are not properly examined there either, but they do not benefit from care structures either. So they get sicker.

Coronavirus vaccine update: 30 million doses of Russian Corona vaccine to be manufactured in India