America News: Trump, unlike his own foreign secretary, said of cyberattack, China has no control

Washington

US President Donald Trump has cast doubt on China for cyberattacks in the country rather than in Russia. At the same time, the US Secretary of State and other senior officials blamed Russia for it. Trump made the first public comment on the cyberattack on Saturday, ridiculing the idea of ​​holding Russia accountable and not promoting the cyberattack.

Cyber ​​security agency warns of Trump’s claim

The U.S. cybersecurity agency has warned of Trump’s claim it could pose a serious threat to government and private networks. Trump tweeted on Saturday that hacking is more prominent in bogus news media than in reality. I have received full information and everything is under control.

Trump said – media are afraid to discuss China

He alleged that the media was afraid to discuss the possibility of China being present. Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday that it was clear that Russia was behind the most dangerous cyberattack on the United States.

The mobile of hackers remains a mystery

It’s unclear what the hackers were looking for, but experts say their plans include secrets related to nuclear weapons, profiling of advanced weapons, research related to the Kovid-19 vaccine, and information on key government officials and major businessmen. Collection may be involved.

Big cyber attack on US nuclear arsenal, hackers stole many important documents

White House statement arrested in cyberattack

Pompeo said in an interview with Mark Levine, the director of a radio talk show, Friday night that I think we can now make it clear that the Russians were involved in this activity. A US official said, on condition of keeping his identity confidential, a statement claiming to be Russia’s hand behind the White House cyberattack was due to be released on Friday afternoon, but was not asked to do so at the last minute.

Hacker penetration in US government network is high, it will take months to remove

The White House kept in silence

The White House did not immediately respond to questions regarding the basis or statement of Trump’s claims, and said nothing about Pompeo’s comments. Let me tell you that the US Department of Energy and the Nuclear Weapons Agency suffered heavy losses in the cyberattack on America. It is said that hackers have stolen a lot of American information.