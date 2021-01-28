American caatsa sanctions india 400: India Atal buys S-400 system from Russia, which can impose strict restrictions – American caatsa sanctions against India after new delhi adheres to Russia’s 400 accord

Washington

US President Joe Biden, who has described Russia as his number one enemy, can give India a heavy blow. In fact, India is firm on the decision to buy the state-of-the-art S-400 missile defense system from Russia, but the United States is firmly against the deal. Not only that, there is now a danger of Biden imposing strict restrictions on India like Turkey. The S-400 missile defense system has now become a big “fork” of friendship between the Modi government and the Biden administration.

India is taking the S-400 missile defense system from Russia for $ 5.4 billion. Not only that, India is a big customer of Russia’s arms. India bet on the Russian system by rejecting the American offer. India did so to meet its security needs in the face of the threat from China and Pakistan. Recently, China has also deployed the S-400 missile defense system along the Indian border. For this reason, India needs more of this system.

“ Turkey, a NATO member country, could not escape US sanctions ”

India has bluntly told the United States that it will not give up on buying this system. Not only Russia, but India also buys weapons on a large scale from the United States. This includes Apache helicopters, Chinooks, and P-8I surveillance aircraft. However, 60% of India’s weapons are still Russian. If India is firm on its decision, the threat of US sanctions has now emerged. The United States has banned Turkey from buying the S-400 from Russia through CAATSA.

The United States is concerned that Russia will know the secret of American weapons thanks to the S-400. Vipin Narang, professor of political science at MIT, told the Hindustan Times: “The fact that even NATO member Turkey cannot escape US sanctions shows how worried America is about the S- 400. It’s probably not just garbage. India’s focus on taking the S-400 this year could force the Biden administration to impose sanctions on India. Let us know that experts from the Bharti Army will receive training in the use of the S-400 soon.