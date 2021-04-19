American covid-19 vaccine: Joe Biden announced that all American adults are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine: Joe Biden said that now all adult citizens in the United States can get the COVID-19 vaccine

Strong points:

Announcing the introduction of the Kovid vaccine to all adult citizens in the United States, said: Get the Kovid vaccine with your family and neighbors The Kovid vaccine was to be open to everyone from May 1 in Washington.

US President Joe Biden has lifted centuries-old restrictions on the Kovid vaccination. He announced that now all adult citizens of America can be vaccinated against Kovid. Biden had planned to apply the vaccine to all citizens a month before May 1, but announced it 2 weeks in advance.

This is why Biden turned away from the foreground

It is said that many US states have already launched a plan to provide vaccines to all adult citizens. This included Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. As of Monday, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, Rhode Island and Vermont have also announced vaccines to all of their citizens. For this reason, Biden announced to give the vaccine to the adult population across the country in advance.

Half of the population has been vaccinated

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that about half of U.S. adults had received a dose of the covid vaccine. Of these, 32.5 percent of adults received both doses of the vaccine. The New York Times has claimed that up to 70 percent of the population of the United States can receive doses of the vaccine by mid-June if vaccination continues at the current rate.

Plan to vaccinate all Americans by the end of May

The United States plans to vaccinate its entire adult population by the end of May. Despite being a small country in terms of population of India, America vaccinates 31,400,000 people every day. According to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people have been given 209,406,814 doses of the Corona virus vaccine.

India far behind US and UK in corona vaccination speed, could take over a year

Britain will have everyone’s vaccine installed by July

The UK is also making steady progress in terms of vaccination. According to official figures from the UK government, by July 2021 there is a plan to vaccinate the entire adult population of the country. In Great Britain, at least one dose of corona vaccine has been given to 56 in 100 adults. The vaccination rate is the fastest in the south-west of England. In England the first dose of the vaccine was given to 61% of the population, while in Wales the figure is 60%.