American Indians were discriminated against in the United States in the last year, according to a report: 1 in 2 American Indian victims of discrimination surveyed

Strong points:

One in two American Indians has been treated in a discriminatory manner in the past year. This survey based on the social, political and foreign attitudes of American Indians found that one in two American Indians reported having experienced discrimination in the past year.

One in two American Indians has been treated in a discriminatory manner in the past year. This has been revealed in a new study. The study was conducted jointly by the Connergy Endowment for International Peace, Johns Hopkins-SAIS and the University of Pennsylvania. The survey was titled “Social Realities of American Indians: Results of the American Indian Attitudes Survey 2020”.

This is the third such survey, released Wednesday, based on the social, political and foreign policy perspectives of American Indians. The study indicates that one in two American Indians said they had experienced discrimination in the past year. This discrimination was done mainly on the basis of the color of the skin. Surprisingly, American Indians born in the United States have experienced this discrimination more than their counterparts in the country.

The spouses of eight in ten respondents are of Indian origin

The study results were based on a nationally representative online survey of 1,200 American Indian residents in the United States. It was conducted from September 1 to 20, 2020, in partnership with the research and analysis company YouGov. The report also found that American Indians mostly marry within their own community. According to the study, eight in ten respondents said their spouse was of Indian origin.

Native Americans born in the United States choose Native Americans born in America as their wives. Religion also plays an important role in this regard. While 40 percent of those surveyed pray at least once a day, 27 percent attend religious services at least once a week.