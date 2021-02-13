American man from Tennessee leaves dog Lulu $ 5 million in will: owner was pet dog lover, left property worth Rs 36 crore

Strong points:

Dogs are said to be humans’ best friends and the latest example is seen in America. A resident of Nashville, USA left assets worth $ 5 million (approx Rs 36 crore) for his Border Collie dog “ Lulu ”. It is said that the dog’s owner loved Lulu very much and that is why he left so many possessions.

Martha Burton, who oversees ‘Lulu’, told WTVF-TV that the dog’s owner, Bill Doris, was a successful businessman and died last year. Burton said Doris in her will expressed a desire to deposit money into the “Lulu” maintenance trust and donate money from it each month.

Burton said Bill Doris loved his dog very much. Burton said he was unsure if such a huge sum could ever be spent on “Lulu” care. Lulu is currently 8 years old. Burton will now be able to withdraw the money needed to supervise Lulu each month. Burton said she would make sure Lulu was happy and received lots of love. Bill Doris’ love for his dog is now being discussed around the world.