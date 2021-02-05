American relations with Russia: “America will not hesitate to respond to Russia”, why Biden who is so hot with Putin? – America will not hesitate to respond to Russia says Joe Biden

President Biden is opening the front against Russia, he said will soon respond. During discussions with U.S. State Department officials, Biden clarified his foreign policy. Biden spoke of the arrest of Russian President Putin, immediately released.

US President Joe Biden has made statements against Russia since the day he took power. He also used very strong words about Russia during Thursday’s visit to the US State Department in Washington. Not only that, Biden directly warned Russia that the days had passed when his country had bowed to aggressive Russian action. At the same time, Biden warned Russia that his administration would not hesitate to respond to Moscow.

Gone are the days when America bowed to Russia: Biden

Biden told Foreign Office staff that, taking a different approach from my predecessor (Trump), I made it clear to President Putin that the days have passed when the United States bowed to the aggressive actions of Russia. Russia interfered in our elections, carried out cyber attacks and poisoned our citizens.

“We will not hesitate to respond to Russia”

The President of Russia is one of the world leaders Biden spoke to by phone. Biden said we would not hesitate to protect the interests of our people and respond to Russia. We will work more effectively with Russia, as is the case with other like-minded countries.

Shraddha Poutine targeted by Navalni

Biden said Alexei Navalny was jailed for political reasons. He said Russia’s attempt to suppress free speech and peaceful protest is a matter of concern to America and the world community. The president said Navalny, like all Russian citizens, has rights under the Constitution of Russia. He is punished for having denounced corruption. They should be left unconditionally immediately.

Russia, US agree on nuclear weapons treaty

Foreign Minister Antony Blinken met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Thursday and discussed the “fresh start treaty”. Meanwhile, the two leaders spoke of the need for new disarmament policies, including all of Russia’s nuclear weapons, and tackling the growing threat from China. Previously, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the Biden administration, unlike previous administrations, would take steps to correct Russia’s responsibility for its wrongdoing.

Why is Biden so angry with Russia?

In fact, all of US President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party politics are based on opposition to Russia. This is why the Democratic Party fiercely accused Russia of collusion in the 2016 presidential election. America still views Russia as its biggest global adversary. While during his tenure Trump insisted on moving away from Russia for the Khilafat. Even today, the Democratic president is opening a front against Russia.