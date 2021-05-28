American Sikh jailed in Arizona forced to shave his beard against his religion

Strong points:

Sikh man jailed in US prison and forced to cut his hair, victim Surjit Singh had never cut his hair and beard in the past 60 years, human rights organizations have been furious of this humiliating incident and demanded action

A Sikh man was imprisoned in a detention house in the US state of Arizona and forced to cut his hair and beard. Keeping hair and beards on is a religious necessity in Sikhism, and victim Surjit Singh had never cut his hair in the past 60 years. Surjit Singh believes hair is a gift from God. Human rights organizations were furious at this humiliating incident and called on the government not to allow such an incident to happen again.

Surjit Singh had come to a detention center in Arizona last year. During this time, his turban was removed by officers and his beard was also forcibly cut off. These officers wanted to take the photo of Surjit Singh. Now, many legal human rights groups have complained. Singh had fallen into the shadows after this whole incident. The complaint states that Surjit Singh also told the police that you were to cut my throat but not my hair and beard.

One inch beard only allowed

Cindy Nesbit, a senior lawyer for a Sikh organization, told CNN that we understand Surjit Singh’s hair is the most important thing to him. Cutting their hair is a flagrant violation of their right to religious freedom. The complaint also states that Surjeet knows Punjabi and has very little knowledge of English. They were not bilingual by law either.

Taking pictures with a beard is prohibited in an Arizona jail. The beard of each prisoner is cleaned before being put in prison. Only one one inch beard is allowed. He was sentenced to five years in prison after an accident in 2017. His turban was also removed in Yuma’s detention house. This also happened when the bilingual had told government officials that it was necessary from a religious point of view. Sikh organizations demanded that the government change its policies in this regard.